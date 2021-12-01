Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,835 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 216,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 39,909 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 108,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,471. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69.

