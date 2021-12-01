Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 51,788 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,393,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 814,460 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,179. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

