Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 235,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.10. 8,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,636. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

