Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18,179 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,179 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,595,000 after purchasing an additional 154,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,039. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

