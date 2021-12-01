Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 838 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 431,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,388,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

