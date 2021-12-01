Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 31.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock valued at $689,307,131. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.40. The company had a trading volume of 109,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,284. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $391.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

