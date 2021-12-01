Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 638,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,426,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $299.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

