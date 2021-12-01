Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $35.89 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $35,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.22. The company had a trading volume of 131,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

