Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,309 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,755,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 354,597 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 75,194 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.16. 114,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,218,807. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $201.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.