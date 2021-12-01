Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,973 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 968,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $53.27. 8,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,925. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $54.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82.

