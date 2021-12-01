Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Trading Down 6.6%

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.16. 15,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 586,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.