Sukh Ram Chamda Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Stock

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) insider Sukh Ram Chamda sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.57), for a total transaction of £10,500,000 ($13,718,317.22).

Shares of LON CBOX opened at GBX 380 ($4.96) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 371.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 331.63. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 428 ($5.59). The firm has a market cap of £152 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price (up previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

