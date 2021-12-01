Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.11 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $82.96 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

