Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock valued at $122,601,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

