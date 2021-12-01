Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $142.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average is $146.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.