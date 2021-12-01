Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 32 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in HubSpot by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in HubSpot by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $806.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -486.09 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $773.40 and a 200 day moving average of $660.06. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.44.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $54,359,108. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

