Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 75 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.10.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $289.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.83 and a 1 year high of $312.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

