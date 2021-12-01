Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 90 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $188.24 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $1,071,392.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 734,740 shares of company stock valued at $118,586,435. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

