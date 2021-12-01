Summit X LLC Acquires 523 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $141.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average of $143.50. The company has a market cap of $394.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock valued at $689,307,131. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

