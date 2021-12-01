Summit X LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit X LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $676.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $632.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $608.33. The company has a market cap of $322.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

