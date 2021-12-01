Summit X LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock worth $599,321,654 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $330.16 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

