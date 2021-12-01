Summit X LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in NIKE by 35.1% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 300,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $43,670,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 24.3% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in NIKE by 2.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 34,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

NIKE stock opened at $170.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.25 and its 200-day moving average is $157.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $270.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

