Summit X LLC Increases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after buying an additional 240,281 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,262,000 after buying an additional 1,682,318 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 154.4% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,824,000 after buying an additional 741,921 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

