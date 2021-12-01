Summit X LLC Purchases 8,595 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 4.1% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $158.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.06 and a twelve month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

