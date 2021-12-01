Summit X LLC Sells 16,143 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,143 shares during the period. Summit X LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 599.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 143,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 29,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.