Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

TSE SU opened at C$31.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.78. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.29 and a 1 year high of C$34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.56.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.80.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.