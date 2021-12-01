Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
TSE SU opened at C$31.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.78. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.29 and a 1 year high of C$34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.56.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
