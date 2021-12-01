Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Down 48.6% in November

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SNMCY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. Suncorp Group has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

