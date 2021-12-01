Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.94

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and traded as low as $4.68. Sunworks shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 1,107,005 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 28.58% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sunworks by 2,147.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

