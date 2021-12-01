Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

