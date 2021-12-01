Susquehanna Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $36.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pure Storage by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after buying an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,077 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,798 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

