Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,200 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the October 31st total of 353,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,206.0 days.

OTCMKTS SZKMF opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

