Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,200 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the October 31st total of 353,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,206.0 days.
OTCMKTS SZKMF opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $54.53.
About Suzuki Motor
Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.