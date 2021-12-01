Swap Price Reaches $0.0400 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Swap has a market cap of $576,378.30 and $960.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00094928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.92 or 0.08035870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,575.07 or 0.99972693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 14,423,902 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

