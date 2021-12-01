Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 4,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

Sydney Airport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYDDF)

Sydney Airport engages in the operation and ownership of airport. The firm provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines, and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

