Sylo (SYLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.67 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. Sylo has a total market cap of $14.67 million and $1.23 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

