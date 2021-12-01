Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $719,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

