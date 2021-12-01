Symmetry Partners LLC Has $769,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,795,000 after acquiring an additional 228,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after acquiring an additional 510,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pentair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,503,000 after acquiring an additional 29,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,383,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR stock opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.