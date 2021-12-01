Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after buying an additional 214,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,769,000 after purchasing an additional 323,674 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,413,000 after purchasing an additional 280,862 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

NTRS stock opened at $115.70 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.72.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

