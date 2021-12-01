Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,826 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $46,233,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,842,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,266,000 after purchasing an additional 878,496 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

