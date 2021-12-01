Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 85,196 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 85,196 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.79. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $165.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

