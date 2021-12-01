Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $760,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,877,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 658,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

X stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $30.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.