Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.