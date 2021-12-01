Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SY1. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €121.77 ($138.37).

Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($83.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €119.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €118.68.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

