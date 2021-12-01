Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Sells $439,064.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $439,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kiva A. Allgood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 3rd, Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50.
SYNA stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.24. 586,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $289.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.99.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. Cowen raised their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.85.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
