Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Sells $439,064.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $439,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kiva A. Allgood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synaptics alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50.

SYNA stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.24. 586,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $289.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. Cowen raised their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.