Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

SYF opened at $44.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 171,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 913,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,667,000 after buying an additional 54,944 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $706,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

