SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Position Raised by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX stock opened at $103.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.36.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,555 shares of company stock valued at $375,693 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

