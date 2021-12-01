Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $10.25

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $10.76. Talos Energy shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 2,033 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TALO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.02.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Talos Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

