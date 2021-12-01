Tamar Securities LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tamar Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,079 shares of company stock worth $29,338,414. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $643.62 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $606.59 and its 200-day moving average is $592.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

