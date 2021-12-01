Tamar Securities LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

EWY stock opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $74.88 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

