Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Short Interest Update

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

NASDAQ TH opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $375.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.01. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

