Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Short Interest Update

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.
NASDAQ TH opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $375.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.01. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
