TaskUs, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 8th (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs’ (NASDAQ:TASK) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 8th. TaskUs had issued 13,200,000 shares in its public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $303,600,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

TASK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. Equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,090,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

